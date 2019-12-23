Two local businesses were found to be out of compliance for the period of Dec. 12 to Dec. 19. (Photo: York Dispatch)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices.

Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Dec. 12 through Dec. 19:

More: York County food inspections: One McDonald's restaurant out of compliance

More: Police: York man killed parents with sword, left bodies in basement for three days

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Metro Diner, 360 Town Center, West Manchester Township

Inspected Dec. 16, 2019

o The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed inside area of front area refrigerator unit soiled with a large accumulation of old food debris and liquid splash and in need of cleaning.

o Observed shelving area underneath grill is heavily soiled with old food, grease and trash debris and in need of cleaning.

o Observed rear area underneath lids/closures of Bain Marie unit soiled with old food splash and debris and in need of cleaning.

o Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in rear storage shelving, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

o Observed no sanitizer solution flowing through mechanical warewashing sanitizer cycle. Solution displaying 0 ppm instead of 50-100 ppm as required.

o Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

o Observed ceiling fans throughout the dining area having an large build-up of static dust accumulation and in need of cleaning.

o Observed fan grates within walk-in cooler having a large accumulation of static dust buildup.

o Observed hood vents and suppression lines above stove/fryer/grill areas having a large accumulation of static dust and grease build-up at the time of inspection.

o Observed numerous stainless steel pots, pans, slicer, and plates a food contact surface having old caked on food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed water leaking at the three compartment sink bottom closure area at the time of inspection. Stopper needs to be replaced.

o Observed walk-in refrigerator and freezer area of the food facility is extremely dirty with trash and old food residue and in need of cleaning at this time.

American Dining Creations, 100 Bairs Road, West Manchester Township

Inspected Dec. 12, 2019

o No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the men/women bathroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

o Observed sides fryer and grill (cooking equipment) within front area soiled with encrusted grease and soil accumulation and in need of cleaning.

o Observed bottom shelving unit underneath can opener storage rack, non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude a large accumulation of old food and dirt debris at the time of inspection.

o Observed bottom shelving underneath front area counter not cleaned at a frequency to preclude a large accumulation of dirt, old food debris and soil.

o Observed door gaskets of refrigerator units, non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

o Observed flooring within rear dry stock and warewashing area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

o Observed PVC piping underneath three compartment located in rear of the food facility is extremely dirty with old grease residue , dust and dirt debris and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Observed wall along warewashing area of food facility, is extremely dirty with black residue and dirt, and in need of cleaning.

o Observed ceiling vent within the rear and front areas of food facility having an large accumulation of static dust build-up and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Observed suppression line along fryer and grill area having liquid/solidified grease build-up and in need of cleaning at this time.

o The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed stainless steel pans/tops soiled with old food debris and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Observed soda nozzles of Coca-Cola customer self serve unit having a blackish/brownish slimy substances forming around the inside of nozzle/spout and in need of immediate cleaning at this time.

o Storage holder of can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have old cake on food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Wall in the in the front area underneath handwashing sink, has a hole and in need of repair at this time.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Dec. 13, 2019

Chipotle Mexican Grill, York Township

Inspected Dec. 16, 2019

Mod Pizza, West Manchester Township

McDonald's, Follow-up, 380 Memory Lane, Springettsbury Township

Hong Kong Chef IV, Springettsbury Township

Hissho Sushi at Giant 2415 E. Market St., Springettsbury Township

Giant, 2415 E. Market St., Springettsbury Township

Inspected Dec. 17, 2019

Hardees, Manchester Township

Dollar General, 2450 E. Market St., Springettsbury Township

Inspected Dec. 18, 2019

BJ's Wholesale Club, West Manchester Township

Inspected Dec. 19, 2019

Sunoco, 1947 W. Market St. West Manchester Township

The Crazy Tomato, West York

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/12/23/york-county-food-inspections-two-out-compliance/2733199001/