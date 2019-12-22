Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
York-area restaurant celebrates Las Posadas with songs, games and food
Francisca Espinosa, left, Gabriella Perez, and Angela Roman, right, pose for a photo during the second annual Posada in York, Sunday, December 22, 2019. " Las Posadas" commemorates the journey that Joseph and Mary made from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a safe refuge where Mary could give birth to the baby Jesus and is celebrated between Dec. 16 and Dec. 24.
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant hosts its second annual Posada in York, Sunday, December 22, 2019. " Las Posadas" commemorates the journey that Joseph and Mary made from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a safe refuge where Mary could give birth to the baby Jesus and is celebrated between Dec. 16 and Dec. 24.
Gabriella Perez, and Cesar Morales, race to stack cups during the second annual Posada in York, Sunday, December 22, 2019. " Las Posadas" commemorates the journey that Joseph and Mary made from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a safe refuge where Mary could give birth to the baby Jesus and is celebrated between Dec. 16 and Dec. 24.
" Las Posadas" commemorates the journey that Joseph and Mary made from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a safe refuge where Mary could give birth to the baby Jesus and is celebrated between Dec. 16 and Dec. 24.
" Las Posadas" commemorates the journey that Joseph and Mary made from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a safe refuge where Mary could give birth to the baby Jesus and is celebrated between Dec. 16 and Dec. 24.
" Las Posadas" commemorates the journey that Joseph and Mary made from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a safe refuge where Mary could give birth to the baby Jesus and is celebrated between Dec. 16 and Dec. 24.
" Las Posadas" commemorates the journey that Joseph and Mary made from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a safe refuge where Mary could give birth to the baby Jesus and is celebrated between Dec. 16 and Dec. 24.
" Las Posadas" commemorates the journey that Joseph and Mary made from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a safe refuge where Mary could give birth to the baby Jesus and is celebrated between Dec. 16 and Dec. 24.
Jonathan Cortez, 7, hits a piñata during the second annual Posada in York, Sunday, December 22, 2019. " Las Posadas" commemorates the journey that Joseph and Mary made from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a safe refuge where Mary could give birth to the baby Jesus and is celebrated between Dec. 16 and Dec. 24.
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant, 2600 E. Market St., Springettsbury Township, hosted its second annual posada in York on Sunday.
Las Posadas commemorates the journey that Joseph and Mary made from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a safe refuge where Mary could give birth to the baby Jesus. It is celebrated between Dec. 16 and Dec. 24.
The celebration started with two groups, one portraying Mary and Joseph, Los Peregrinos, and the other being the innkeeper, Los Hosteleros, singing a song which ends with the pilgrims entering the “inn” to a joyous welcome.
After a celebratory meal, children and adults alike took part in games ending with multiple piñatas being broken open, revealing their hidden candies.
