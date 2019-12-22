Levar Fountain (Photo: Submitted)

York City Police have arrested a man who is believed to be connected to the deaths of a man and woman who died Saturday evening.

Levar Fountain, 38, of York, was charged with two counts of criminal homicide, which is a felony, York City Police said.

Fountain was at the scene of the crime, in the 300 block of Wallace Street, where police began investigating and interviewing witnesses.

"During their investigation it was determined that Fountain was a suspect in this attack and he later made statements to Police admitting his involvement," police said in a news release. "It was determined that he had assaulted the two victims with an edged weapon causing their death."

Officers were dispatched around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, to the 300 block of Wallace Street for a reported cardiac arrest and found the two bodies, police stated.

A news release from the coroner's office stated two deputy coroners were summoned to a home at 312 Wallace St. for two fatalities. That statement noted the man and woman were "victims of an apparent homicide."

The victims' identities have not been released. Autopsies will be scheduled for later this week, according to the coroner's office.

Fountain is related to both victims, the release states.

Fountain is in York County Prison without bail, according to online records.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police at 717-849-2204; through the CrimeWatch app at www.yorkcitypolice.com; or at 717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219. All tips can remain anonymous.

Check back later for more information.

More: Second man arrested in connection to shooting of Dover teen, police say

More: Second Regal Cinemas homicide suspect captured in N.J. with man wanted in 2016 Springetts shooting

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/12/22/two-dead-under-suspicious-circumstances-york-city/2726374001/