York man, 21, dies in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County
A 21-year-old York man died in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Lancaster County, officials said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
Notification if next of kin is pending, and his identify has not been released.
Manheim Borough police are investigating the cause of the wreck that occurred at 6:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in Rapho Township.
The man was traveling north on Meadow View Road in a Chevrolet Suburban and collided with a Buick sedan headed east on Elizabethtown Road, officials said.
The driver of the sedan and a passenger in the Suburban were transported to a local hospital. No further information about their conditions was available.
