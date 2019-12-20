Buy Photo The tree, boasting about 6,000 lights, was donated by Prospect Hill Cemetery for the inaugural Avenues Christmas Tree Lighting at the intersection of Roosevelt and Madison Avenues in York City, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Anyone hoping for a white Christmas in York County is likely to be greatly disappointed.

“Yeah, there’s pretty much no chance of it happening,” Steve Travis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, said on Friday, Dec. 20.

The lack of snow on Dec. 25 also could make it tough sledding for Santa.

“Basically, what we’re looking at is a warming up period over the next few days in York, with temperatures in the 50s Monday and Tuesday.

“On Christmas Day, there will be a high of 48 and it will be a partly sunny day.”

