BAE Systems, which has a plant in West Manchester Township, has been contacted to build an additional 60 self-propelled howitzers for the U.S. Army. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Two plants in York County this month secured lucrative Pentagon contracts.

The U.S. Dept. of Defense recently awarded contracts to BAE Systems, which has a plant in West Manchester Township, and Gichner Systems Group Inc., of Dallastown, totaling more than $300 million, according to a news release.

BAE Systems received a $249 million contract to build self-propelled howitzers to assist the U.S. Army's Armored Brigade Combat Teams.

Amanda Niswonger, a spokeswoman for BAE Systems, said 65% percent of the manufacturing of howitzers and support vehicles will be performed at the company's facility in West Manchester Township.

BAE's new contract will not result in the creation of new jobs locally, she said.

The deal boosts BAE's total artillery contract with DOD to $1.6 billion since 2017, federal officials said.

The Defense Department also recently awarded a $53 million contract to Gichner Systems Group Inc., of Dallastown, to procure avionics gear used by the U.S. Marine Corps in training and expeditionary scenarios.

Gichner Systems officials did not return calls seeking comment.

