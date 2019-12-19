CLOSE

A family of three was displaced by a fire at a West York apartment building Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Matthew J. Millsaps, chief of police and public safety in West York, said the family reported the fire in the first block of South Highland Avenue and got out safely before crews arrived around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.

Millsaps said the family lived on one side of the house and another portion of the building was under construction.

He said a fire investigator is working to determine the cause.

"It looks like there is significant damage, and I imagine it will be considered a total fire loss," Millsaps said.

A family of three was displaced by a fire at an apartment building in West York Thursday, Dec. 19, a (Photo: Ron Musselman, York Dispatch)

