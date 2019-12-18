Rutter's in Manchester Township sells winning lottery ticket worth $2 million
A lucky winner will be $2 million richer.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials said a Rutter’s convenience store in Manchester Township sold a winning Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket worth $2 million in the Tuesday, Dec. 17 drawing.
The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn — 22-30-53-55-56 — but not the yellow Mega Ball.
The ticket was sold at the Rutter’s at 2125 N. Susquehanna Trail, with the $1 Megaplier option, doubling the prize.
Rutter’s will receive a $10,000 selling bonus for selling the ticket, officials said.
Winners are typically identified after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.
