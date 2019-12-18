Buy Photo lottery (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A lucky winner will be $2 million richer.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said a Rutter’s convenience store in Manchester Township sold a winning Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket worth $2 million in the Tuesday, Dec. 17 drawing.

The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn — 22-30-53-55-56 — but not the yellow Mega Ball.

More: 'Feel-good' donation wipes out Red Lion students' lunch debt

More: York County food inspections: One McDonald's restaurant out of compliance

The ticket was sold at the Rutter’s at 2125 N. Susquehanna Trail, with the $1 Megaplier option, doubling the prize.

Rutter’s will receive a $10,000 selling bonus for selling the ticket, officials said.

Winners are typically identified after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/12/18/rutters-manchester-township-sells-winning-lottery-ticket-worth-2-million/2688890001/