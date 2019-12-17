CLOSE Bartender Rikki Schoolcraft mixes seasonal beverage the Caramel Kissed Cider at Coomb's Tavern in York City.

Coombs Tavern in York is heading to auction on Feb 1.

The restaurant and attached garage located at 475 Roosevelt Ave. will be sold together with contents beginning at noon that day and the liquor license will be sold separately afterward, according to Toomey Auction Service of York, which is handling the transaction.

Mark Toomey said Monday he didn't "see anything that will interrupt" the sale.

But the auction service does caution that "if the real estate does not sell for the reserve price, the liquor license will be withdrawn from auction."

A representative of Toomey's declined to name the reserve price Tuesday.

The tavern opened in 1936 and was named after original owner, Pete Coomb.

The tavern, which Toomey said has been owned by Dave Hagans for less than two years, touts itself as an "unfussy neighborhood bar & grill known for prime rib, steaks & seafood, plus draft beers."

The restaurant is expected to stay open until the auction, with daily dinner service at 4 p.m.

