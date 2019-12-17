Buy Photo The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices.

Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Dec. 2 through Dec. 5:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

McDonald’s, 380 Memory Lane, Springettsbury Township

Inspected Dec. 5, 2019

o Observed 15 dead and 3 live roaches on glue board behind frappe machine. Facility is working with pest control operator and acting upon his professional observations and recommendations. Service reports were reviewed. No insects observed in play/customer seating areas at time of inspection.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Dec. 2, 2019

Rutter’s, 1425 Seven Valleys Road, North Codorus Township

Phon Gnoc, Springettsbury Township

Jersey Mike’s Subs, West Manchester Township

Inspected Dec. 3, 2019

Market Street Deli, Springettsbury Township

Fiesta Mexico, Springettsbury Township

Inspected Dec. 5, 2019

Boardwalks, Springettsbury Township

Wallace Elementary School, West Manchester Township

Trimmer Elementary School, West Manchester Township

New Salem Elementary School, North Codorus Township

Lincolnway Elementary School, West Manchester Township

