Pitco double fryers with digital face are among the auction items. (Photo: Photo courtesy of Auction Nation.)

The remaining assets from the Old Country Buffet in York City, which closed abruptly Monday, are being sold by Auction Nation.

“This is an amazing opportunity not only for people in the restaurant industry but for patrons and the general public alike to bid on and purchase the assets from Old Country Buffet,'' Pauline Erickson, a spokeswoman for national online auction company, said Tuesday, Dec, 17, in a news release.

More: York's Coombs Tavern headed to auction

More: Future of historic Accomac Inn in Hellam Township still unclear

The restaurant's assets are being auctioned off in an online auction through the website www.AuctionNation.com. All bidding closes at noon on Friday, Dec. 20, and items must be picked up and taken away from the site by Saturday, Dec. 21.

Registration for the auction is free and open to the public.

The restaurant, located at 905 Loucks Road, posted a sign on the door Monday, Dec. 16, announcing its closing.

"To our valued guests, this location is now closed," the sign read. "Thank you for your business and we hope to serve you at another location very soon."

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/12/17/old-country-buffet-assets-being-auctioned-public/2677075001/