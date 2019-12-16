Dr. Sharmilee Nyenhuis, an allergist at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said, "Around five to seven days would probably be a good amount of time to have a live Christmas tree up, since after seven days the mold count starts to increase exponentially." (Dreamstime/TNS) (Photo: Dreamstime / TNS)

York City will provide Christmas tree collections throughout the first half of January on designated days.

The collections will take place from Monday, Jan. 6, to Friday, Jan. 17. The trees must be placed at normal trash locations by 6 a.m. and cannot be in tree bags. Residents also must remove all decorations and tree stands, according to a city news release.

Trees put outside after Jan. 17 will be collected as normal trash and not be made into mulch. Each tree will count as one bag of trash. The city has a six trash-bag limit.

