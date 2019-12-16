York City, local businesses offering free food and goodies next weekend
York City and two local businesses will host a giving back event this weekend to provide free food, gift cards and a family portrait ahead of the upcoming holiday season.
The 400 for the Holiday event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Voni Grimes Gym, 125 E. College Ave. The city will host the event along with The Steakout and Honest Home Solutions, according to a city news release.
Attendees will be able to receive a free cheesesteak, gift cards — for school-aged children only — and a holiday family portrait. The services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
The city is looking for volunteers for the event. Those interested can contact Diaz Woodard at Dwoodard@yorkcity.org.
— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments