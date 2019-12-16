York City curbside collections will be delayed due to upcoming holidays
York City will delay its curbside trash collections for one day following Christmas and New Year's Day.
The one-day delays will begin on the Thursdays after each holiday. Thursday collections will take place on Friday, and Friday collections will take place on Saturday, according to a city news release.
City offices will also be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day in observance of the holidays.
