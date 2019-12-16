State police seek to identify man in Peach Bottom armed robbery
State police are trying to identify a man involved in an armed robbery Sunday at a Dollar General store in Peach Bottom Township.
Trooper Jonathan Confer said the robbery occurred around 4:44 p.m. Dec. 15 at the store on Rich Lynn Drive in Delta.
According to state police, the man took some items to the register, where he displayed a handgun, possibly black in color. The suspect then took $415 from the register and walked out of the store.
The suspect is described as a white man between between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighing 150 to 200 pounds.
Police said he was wearing tan work boots, blue jeans, yellow work gloves, a plaid shirt with possibly a gray colored Carhartt jacket over it, and a scarf around his face.
Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is asked to call state police at 717-428-1011.
