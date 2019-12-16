Buy Photo The Old Country Buffet on Route 30 closed on Monday, Dec. 16. Ron Musselman photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Old Country Buffet in York City has closed, according to a sign posted on the restaurant's door Monday.

The eatery is located at 905 Loucks Road.

"To our valued guests, this location is now closed," the sign read. "Thank you for your business and we hope to serve you at another location very soon."

A handful of customers outside the restaurant Monday afternoon were caught off guard by the closing.

"I don't know what to think of it," said Sharon Clever, of York. "I guess I'm not all that surprised. I would just like to know why it closed."

A spokesman for Old Country Buffet could not be reached for comment.

