CLOSE Damage from flash flooding on Accomac Road York Dispatch

The new owner of the historic Accomac Inn in Hellam Township has been selling items such as bowls and plates online since purchasing the shuttered landmark Oct. 8 for $1.

But the unidentified group, operating under the name Accomac Anchor LLC, has not yet disclosed its future plans for the restaurant, which has been closed since November 2018.

"We don't know exactly what they're going to do," John Birkeland of Rock Real Estate said Monday. "We're just sitting back and waiting for them to roll out their intentions. They have kept it kind of quiet."

More: Six months later, the Accomac Inn is back on the market

More: New owners seek input on future of The Accomac after $1M sale

Birkeland handled the transaction between the previous owner, Accomac Ferry Dock LLC, and the current owner, for the restaurant and liquor license.

Any updates on the future of the Accomac Inn are expected to come on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Buy Photo The Accomac Inn in Hellam Township recently was sold again and has been closed since November 2018. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

It was the second time in a year that the inn changed hands.

Accomac Ferry Dock bought the property for $1 million in December 2018, a couple of months after the restaurant shut down, but the previous owner was dealing with health issues and could no longer commit to redeveloping the property, said Birkeland has said.

Prior to that, when the Accomac Inn closed in late October 2018, the 6330 River Drive property had been on the market for about 10 months.

Employees said at the time they weren't given any official notice, and it reportedly took about two months for them to receive their final paychecks.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/12/16/future-historic-accomac-inn-hellam-township-still-unclear/4411571002/