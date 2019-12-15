Eleven area children will have a special holiday season thanks to members of the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club.

About a dozen members of the club, escorted by York City Police motorcycle officers, left the York Motorcycle Club on Whiteford Road about 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, to visit four area families.

Retired York City officer Phil Roberts led the procession dressed as Santa and riding a red Harley-Davidson motorcycle with wooden cutouts of a sleigh bolted to the sides.

This is the 10th year for the RPMC — York R.J. Mehring Toy Ride. The club is made up of active and retired law enforcement officers and is named after former York City Police Sgt. Ronald "RJ" Mehring, who died in 2007 from cancer. The club raised funds through the 12th Ward and 13th Ward political clubs and purchased toys for area families. Eleven children, including a 4-year-old cancer patient, were the recipients of this year's event.

Anyone wishing to donate to next year's ride can mail contributions to: RPMC York, PO Box 3004, York PA 17402.

