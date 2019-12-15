PHOTOS: Local LEO motorcycle club spreads Christmas cheer
Members of the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club prepare to make their annual R.J. Mehring Toy Run, Sunday, December 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club prepare to make their annual R.J. Mehring Toy Run, Sunday, December 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Retired York City police officer Jim McBride dons antlers on his helmet for the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club annual R.J. Mehring Toy Run, Sunday, December 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Retired York City police officer Jim McBride dons antlers on his helmet for the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club annual R.J. Mehring Toy Run, Sunday, December 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club prepare to make their annual R.J. Mehring Toy Run, Sunday, December 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club prepare to make their annual R.J. Mehring Toy Run, Sunday, December 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club prepare to make their annual R.J. Mehring Toy Run, Sunday, December 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club prepare to make their annual R.J. Mehring Toy Run, Sunday, December 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Santa leads the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club as they leave the York Motorcycle Club for their annual R.J. Mehring Toy Run, Sunday, December 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Santa leads the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club as they leave the York Motorcycle Club for their annual R.J. Mehring Toy Run, Sunday, December 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Eleven area children will have a special holiday season thanks to members of the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club.

    About a dozen members of the club, escorted by York City Police motorcycle officers, left the York Motorcycle Club on Whiteford Road about 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, to visit four area families.

    Retired York City officer Phil Roberts led the procession dressed as Santa and riding a red Harley-Davidson motorcycle with wooden cutouts of a sleigh bolted to the sides.

    This is the 10th year for the RPMC — York R.J. Mehring Toy Ride. The club is made up of active and retired law enforcement officers and is named after former York City Police Sgt. Ronald "RJ" Mehring, who died in 2007 from cancer.  The club raised funds through the 12th Ward and 13th Ward political clubs and purchased toys for area families. Eleven children, including a 4-year-old cancer patient, were the recipients of this year's event.

    Anyone wishing to donate to next year's ride can mail contributions to: RPMC York, PO Box 3004, York PA 17402.

