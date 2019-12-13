Buy Photo Firefighters responded Thursday, Dec. 13, 2019, to a blaze in the 1000 block of White Oak Road in Windsor Township. Photo by Ron Musselman. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A dog was killed Friday afternoon when a fire broke out in a home in Windsor Township.

Crew responded about 4:30 p.m. to the blaze in the 1000 block of White Oak Road.

Eric Myers, assistant chief for the Laurel Fire Company of Windsor, said no one was home at time of fire.

He said one dog died and another was rescued from the blaze.

Myers said a state fore marshal has been called to determine the cause.

Meyers said he was not sure where the fire started and had no estimate for the total damage caused to the house.

