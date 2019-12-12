Buy Photo The Springettsbury Township Walmart was evacuated the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, after someone inside reported finding a suspicious package. (Dawn J. Sagert photo) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Walmart in Springettsbury Township closed on Thursday afternoon after a suspicious object or package was found, authorities said.

It started about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Walmart on East Market Street, according to a York County 911 supervisor.

The store and the parking lot were evacuated for a police incident, the supervisor said.

Police confirmed someone inside the Walmart spotted a suspicious package or object.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., a bomb expert came out of the Walmart and gave the thumbs hand gesture to indicate there was no bomb.

Walmart employees were then allowed to return to the store, followed by customers.

Springettsbury Township Police confirmed it's back to business as usual for the East York Walmart.

