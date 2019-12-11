Buy Photo York City's Christmas tree travels the wrong way down E. Market Street to Continental Square from Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. The 30 plus-foot blue spruce was donated by John and Kathy Rhoads. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City has scheduled its second and final round of public hearings identifying areas of improvement in the community for its upcoming comprehensive plan.

The hearings will take place throughout this week and into next week. The city's comprehensive plan is drawn up every 20 years. It addresses a wide variety of topics, including population trends, housing and the local economy.

The public hearings will take place at the following locations from 6 to 7:30 p.m.:

Wednesday, Dec. 11: Championship Center, located at 459 W. King St.

Championship Center, located at 459 W. King St. Thursday, Dec. 12: Yorktown Community Center, located at 1059 Kelly Drive.

Yorktown Community Center, located at 1059 Kelly Drive. Thursday, Dec. 12: United Way, located at 800 E. King St.

United Way, located at 800 E. King St. Friday, Dec. 13: Lincoln Fire House, located at 800 Roosevelt Ave.

Lincoln Fire House, located at 800 Roosevelt Ave. Monday, Dec. 16: Parkway Office, located at 140 Willis Lane.

The city expects to use input from the public hearings to craft a vision for its comprehensive plan in February 2020.

