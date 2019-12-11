CLOSE The president, vice president and Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) had their turns at the mic during the "Keep America Great" rally. Bill Kalina, 717-505-5449/@BillKalina

The Republican Party’s failed candidate for governor in Pennsylvania last year says he’ll pick up the tab for municipal police to provide protection for President Donald Trump’s rally in Hershey on Tuesday after residents complained about covering the $20,000 tab for Trump rallies in 2016 and 2017.

Pennlive.com reported that Scott Wagner told Derry Township officials that he will cover the cost up to a maximum of $20,000.

“Please forward an invoice to me via email and I will immediately forward a check to you,” he wrote in an email to township manager Christopher Christman. “I want to express that I will be paying with personal funds and I am in no way using funds from any of my companies.”

Wagner, who founded the $75 million waste hauler Penn Waste Inc., ran for governor with Trump’s endorsement and largely funded his own campaign as he became one of the state GOP’s largest donors.

Susan Cort, chairwoman of the Derry Township supervisors, welcomed Wagner’s offer. Derry Township includes Hershey and the Giant Center, where Trump was holding Tuesday’s rally.

In the past, the municipality has not billed other presidential candidates for security-related costs, Cort said.

