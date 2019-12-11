A Walmart tractor-trailer was involved in two incidents within a four-hour time period Tuesday in Southern York County that snarled traffic for 16 hours. (Photo: Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company)

Traffic was snarled on Interstate 83 for more than 12 hours Tuesday — and on a portion of the Susquehanna Trail for an additional six hours.

The first call came at 8 a.m., when the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Co. responded to a fiery tractor-trailer crash on southbound I-83 two miles south of the Mason-Dixon Line.

Maryland State Police reported the vehicle ran off the side of the road before going down an embankment and catching fire, said Shrewsbury fire Chief Tony Myers.

Ryan Kelly, 45, of Middletown, Dauphin County, suffered major injuries and was taken by helicopter to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital in Baltimore.

More: Mount Rose project contractor demands more money, more time from PennDOT

More: York City Police seeking man accused of assaulting girlfriend

I-83 southbound remained closed until mid-afternoon.

During rerouting, a Walmart tractor-trailer collided with a car on the Susquehanna Trail near the state line, Myers said Wednesday, shutting down traffic for a period of time

"The truck and car knocked over a utility pole and power line, and they had to get the wires off the truck to free the driver," Myers said.

Myers said another tractor-trailer attempted to take a different route, bottomed out near Windy Hill and Tolna Road, and had to be pulled out by a wrecker.

Hours later, the same Walmart truck that had crashed earlier was involved in a second major incident on I-83 northbound in southern York County when it split in half, Myers said.

That, too, ground traffic to a halt for hours.

"So that truck was involved in two incidents in four hours," Myers said. "You don't see that every day."

Myers said no one was injured in any of the latter three incidents.

Other local fire departments that assisted with the incidents include units from Eureka, Rose, York Township, Glen Rock and Maryland Line.

"Our first call was at 8 (a.m.) in the morning, and we backed our final unit into the station at five minutes until midnight," Myers said. "It was a long day, and we had to deal with rain, snow and sleet."

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/12/11/crashes-snarled-83-traffic-tuesday-same-truck-wrecked-twice/4400151002/