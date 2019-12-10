Interstate 83 traffic delay (Photo: Courtesy of PennDOT)

Southbound traffic is snarled on Interstate 83 near the Mason-Dixon Line because of a crash in Maryland, according to state police.

Traffic was still crawling at the Shrewsbury exit (Exit 4) as of 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, state Department of Transportation traffic cameras show.

State police said the crash is in southbound lanes of I-83 in Maryland, and said they don't know how long it will take for authorities there to clear the scene.

