Print-O-Stat Inc. recently relocated its new corporate headquarters to the former Osram Sylvania building in West Manchester Township.

The three generation-old family business had operated from a former grocery store on West Market Street in West York since 1972.

"Through the years, we've grown tremendously," Aaron Long, director of marketing, said Tuesday. "It just reached the point where we needed more space.

Print-O-Stat held a grand opening at its new location at 1128 Roosevelt Avenue earlier this month while also celebrating its 65th year of operation.

Print-O-Stat occupies 28,400-square feet of the 190,000-square-foot former manufacturing facility.

The company's new space features a showroom, offices, production area, Autodesk training center, conference rooms, lunch room and warehouse space.

Long said the new office space is approximately 6,000 square feet bigger than the previous location.

"As we've grown over the years, we've added more divisions and it is just fantastic that were are in this new building because it gives us so much more room to operate," said Steven Yorgey, a marketing and sales assistant.

The company was founded in 1954 by Russell E. Horn Sr. as an engineering supply and printing company and has evolved over the years to include four divisions Company President Russell E. Horn III lives in York.

