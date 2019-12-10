Buy Photo Housing sales remained red-hot In York County through November. (Photo: (Photo: The York Dispatch))

Home sales remained hot In York County through November.

The latest report from the Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties released Tuesday indicates sales were up 4% in York County from last year, with 5,897 homes sold in the first 11 months of 2019.

"Going into the holiday season, we are continuing to see record sale prices in York County," RAYAC President Heather Kreiger said. "The real estate market continues to be fueled by low interest rates, high buyer demand and low inventory."

RAYAC reported the median sales price per home in York County at $185,000, a 6% increase from a year ago.

Meanwhile, Adams County has experienced a 5% decrease in home sales from 2018, with 1,109 sold through November, according to statistics. But the median sale price in Adams County reached $200,000, a 3% increase from last year.

In York County, South Eastern School District has shown the highest median increase in sale price in 2019 at an average of $239,000 per home. That's a 17% increase over 2018, when the average price tag was $205,700.

According to RAYAC, 252 houses have been sold in the district compared with 196 last year, a 29% increase.

Southern York has experienced a 25% increase in homes sold with 307 compared with 246 a year ago.

In Adams County, the Upper Adams School District experienced a 20% increase in median sales price with an average of $179,900 this year compared with $150,000 in 2018, according to RAYAC.

Bermudian Springs is down 17% in home sales, dropping from 148 sold a year ago to just 123 in 2019.

In May, records were broken in York County for the speed of sales. The average time a house stayed on the market prior was 17 days.

The pace has slowed a little since then, but not a lot.

"Sellers should not be discouraged to place their home on the market during this season because consumers looking for homes this time of year are typically serious buyers," Kreiger said.

