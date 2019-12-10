Two adults and one child are in stable condition after a head-on crash Monday night in Hopewell Township. (Photo: Courtesy of Eureka Volunteer Fire Department)

Two adults and a child are in stable condition at York Hospital after a head-on crash Monday night in Hopewell Township.

According to the Eureka Volunteer Fire Department, a car and van collided just after 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in the area of Wolfe Road and Selling Farm Road.

One person was entrapped and firefighters assisted with extrication.

