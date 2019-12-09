A fire at 280 W. Market St. in York City caused $150,000 in damage on Monday, Dec. 9. according to York City Department of Fire/Rescue. (Photo: York City Fire/Rescue)

The York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services battled a blaze in downtown York Monday afternoon that caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

Station 99-2 responded around 2:40 p.m. after receiving a report from an occupant the three-story building located at 280 W. Market St. was on fire, the department said.

According to the York City fire department's Facebook page, firefighters found smoke showing and made a quick interior attack. They were able to confine the fire to the second floor of the building.

More: Police: Hanover man pointed gun at victim, demanded cash and marijuana

More: Weather alert: Wednesday's commute in York County could be messy

The fire department, which vacated the scene around 4:15 p.m., reported that no one was injured.

The cause of the fire was a malfunction of the second-floor bathroom fan, the fire department said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/12/09/york-city-fire-causes-150-000-damage/2634995001/