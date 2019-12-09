York City fire causes $150,000 in damage
The York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services battled a blaze in downtown York Monday afternoon that caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.
Station 99-2 responded around 2:40 p.m. after receiving a report from an occupant the three-story building located at 280 W. Market St. was on fire, the department said.
According to the York City fire department's Facebook page, firefighters found smoke showing and made a quick interior attack. They were able to confine the fire to the second floor of the building.
More: Police: Hanover man pointed gun at victim, demanded cash and marijuana
More: Weather alert: Wednesday's commute in York County could be messy
The fire department, which vacated the scene around 4:15 p.m., reported that no one was injured.
The cause of the fire was a malfunction of the second-floor bathroom fan, the fire department said.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments