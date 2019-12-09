.

A small amount of snow, ranging from a dusting to as much as 2 inches, is expected to fall on York County early Wednesday.

It could affect the morning commute for drivers on Dec. 11.

"When cold air moves in late Tuesday night or early Wednesday, the rain will change over into a brief period of snow, and there could be 1 or 2 inches of snow in some spots early Wednesday morning," said Steve Travis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

"It will mainly be on grassy areas," he said, "but there could be a few slick spots on the road. People driving early Wednesday should keep and eye on the conditions as they head out for work."

Peter Walker, a senior meteorologist with State College-based AccuWeather, said he doesn't really expect the snow to be much of a problem for motorists.

"There will be a little period of snow Wednesday morning, which will be slushy or up to an inch," he said. "The main roads will pretty much just stay wet throughout the whole event, and the temperatures will stay above the freezing mark in most places, probably around 33 or 34 degrees."

Travis and Walker are both predicting temperatures in the high 50s for Tuesday, Dec. 10, but the temperature is expected to drop at least 25 degrees by Wednesday morning.

"A big change is coming," Travis said. "The high temperature will happen sometime Tuesday morning and it will fall throughout the afternoon and evening. It will probably get down to around freezing, to around 32. But because it's going to be so warm beforehand, it's hard to imagine much snow sticking on the roads. It will likely all just melt."

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/12/09/weather-alert-wednesdays-commute-york-county-could-messy/2629867001/