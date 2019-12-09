REO Speedwagon and STYX will perform at the 2020 York State Fair. (Photo: http://reospeedwagon.com/)

Classic rock bands REO Speedwagon and STYX are set to perform at the York State Fair in 2020.

The bands will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at yorkstatefair.com or by phone order at 717-848-2596. Prices range from $30 to $50.

REO Speedwagon was formed in 1967 in Champaign, Illinois. The band played a notable role in the Midwest rock movement and became most popular in the 1980s.

The band's 1980 album titled "Hi Infidelity" saw four tracks earn a spot on the country's top 40 hits, including "Keep on Loving You" and "Take It on the Run," and sold more than 10 million copies.

STYX, a six-man rock band, formed in 1972 in Chicago and also saw plenty of success in the late 1970s and 1980s.

The band has had four consecutive albums certified as multi-platinum and is well known for songs such as "Come Sail Away" and "Mr. Roboto."

