REO Speedwagon and STYX booked for concert at 2020 York State Fair
Classic rock bands REO Speedwagon and STYX are set to perform at the York State Fair in 2020.
The bands will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage, according to a news release.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at yorkstatefair.com or by phone order at 717-848-2596. Prices range from $30 to $50.
REO Speedwagon was formed in 1967 in Champaign, Illinois. The band played a notable role in the Midwest rock movement and became most popular in the 1980s.
The band's 1980 album titled "Hi Infidelity" saw four tracks earn a spot on the country's top 40 hits, including "Keep on Loving You" and "Take It on the Run," and sold more than 10 million copies.
More: York State Fair secures new midway vendor
STYX, a six-man rock band, formed in 1972 in Chicago and also saw plenty of success in the late 1970s and 1980s.
The band has had four consecutive albums certified as multi-platinum and is well known for songs such as "Come Sail Away" and "Mr. Roboto."
— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments