Buy Photo York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks during Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich on Monday urged residents to stop leaving their vehicles running and unattended, something that has proven to be a recurring issue as temperatures drop.

There have been 30 such vehicles stolen in York City over the last month, Helfrich said in a Monday, Dec. 9, Facebook Live video. Most offenders have been juveniles "who basically get a slap on the wrist," he added.

"Every day, somebody is leaving their car running and someone is snagging it," Helfrich said. "Please do not warm up your car without being in the car. It saves you a huge hassle and it also helps not have an opportunity for one of our kids to do something dumb and start a criminal record as a young teen."

More: Here's why police warn not to leave cars running and unattended

Leaving running cars unattended also merits a $5 fine, as it is a summary offense.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/12/09/helfrich-york-city-residents-cars-left-warm-up-being-stolen/2633577001/