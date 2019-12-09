A new Dunkin' restaurant will open Dec. 13 in Spring Garden Township. (Photo: Submitted)

Dunkin' will celebrate the grand opening of its new store Friday near York College by offering free coffee for a year.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Dec. 13, the offer will be extended to the first 100 customers at the new restaurant, located at 903 S. Richland Ave. in Spring Garden Township.

Emma Burke, public relations coordinator for Alliance Marketing Partners and the Dunkin' brand, said Monday the winning guests would receive a coupon book that includes 52 coupons for a free coffee each week for 12 months.

Additionally, from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Dunkin’ will give all guests a free medium hot or iced coffee. according to a news release.

Customers also are invited to create free customized doughnuts and try the Dunkin’-branded prize wheel and onsite music. And there will be photo opportunities with Dunkin’ mascots Cuppy and Sprinkles.

Also, from Friday through February, students from York College and staff from WellSpan York Hospital can receive a VIP card valid for medium hot or iced coffee for 99 cents.

Dunkin’ franchisee network GN York Richland LLC and local dignitaries will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday.

Afterward, the franchisee and the Joy in Childhood Foundation will donate $2,000 to York Hospital’s pediatric unit.

The new Dunkin' restaurant, which will employ 20 crew members, will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The 1,200-square-foot building features indoor seating, free Wi-Fi and a drive-thru. Dunkin’ franchisee Neil Patel of GN York Richland LLC owns and operates more than 30 restaurants in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

