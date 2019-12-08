Stacy Naugle, of Windsor Township, brought her two dogs, Zoey (left) and T.J. (right) to the 2019 Mental Health Awareness Walk for the York-Adams chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Saturday, Oct. 12, at West York Area Middle School. (Photo: Lindsay C. VanAsdalan)

Dog licenses required for 2020 are now available to residents at the York County Treasurer's Office.

The licenses, required for all dogs 3 months and older, can be purchased for $8.50. Owners with dogs that are spayed or neutered will only be required to pay $6.50.

Alternatively, lifetime licenses for dogs with permanent identification can be purchased for $51.50. Owners with dogs that are spayed or neutered will only pay $31.50 for a lifetime license.

Dog licenses can be picked up at the York County Treasurer's Office, located at 28 E. Market St.

All dog owners are required by law to have a license, and being caught without one could result in a fine of up to $300, according to a news release.

All dogs must be licensed by Jan. 1.

For more information, visit yorkcountypa.gov.

