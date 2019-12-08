York County has dog licenses available for 2020
Dog licenses required for 2020 are now available to residents at the York County Treasurer's Office.
The licenses, required for all dogs 3 months and older, can be purchased for $8.50. Owners with dogs that are spayed or neutered will only be required to pay $6.50.
Alternatively, lifetime licenses for dogs with permanent identification can be purchased for $51.50. Owners with dogs that are spayed or neutered will only pay $31.50 for a lifetime license.
Dog licenses can be picked up at the York County Treasurer's Office, located at 28 E. Market St.
All dog owners are required by law to have a license, and being caught without one could result in a fine of up to $300, according to a news release.
All dogs must be licensed by Jan. 1.
For more information, visit yorkcountypa.gov.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments