Traffic alert: Portion of Market Street to close Saturday for Light Up York
A portion of Market Street will be closed for five hours Saturday, making way for the annual Light Up York event in York City.
Market Street will be closed between the Beaver Street and Duke Street intersections from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. George Street alsowill be closed between the Philadelphia Street and King Street intersections during that same period.
Parking restrictions in those areas will begin at 1 p.m.
