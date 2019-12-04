PHOTOS: Shooting reported in movie theater
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo
A West Manchester Township police officer talks to a man following a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
A West Manchester Township police officer talks to a man following a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo
Movie goers leave Regal Cinema 13 after their showings were interrupted following a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo
Movie goers leave Regal Cinema 13 after their showings were interrupted following a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo
    No arrests had been made and a West Manchester Township Police Department investigation continued Wednesday afternoon, two days after a Monday night shooting at Regal Cinemas.

    The Monday, Dec. 2, shooting left one man dead and one woman injured. At the time, police said only that a suspect had fled the scene.

    There were no updates as of Wednesday afternoon, Chief John Snyder said.

    More: 'I assumed somebody was killed': Witness describes scene of West Manchester theater shooting

    Police escorted moviegoers out of the Regal Cinemas 13 theater Monday night after the shootings. It was not believed to be "a random attempt at a mass casualty event," according to a news release.

    Andre White, 22, of Cumberland County, died at 10:55 p.m. Monday night at York Hospital, about 40 minutes after the shooting. 

    One woman was transported to York Hospital and treated for her injuries.

    — Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

