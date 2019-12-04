No arrests had been made and a West Manchester Township Police Department investigation continued Wednesday afternoon, two days after a Monday night shooting at Regal Cinemas.

The Monday, Dec. 2, shooting left one man dead and one woman injured. At the time, police said only that a suspect had fled the scene.

There were no updates as of Wednesday afternoon, Chief John Snyder said.

Police escorted moviegoers out of the Regal Cinemas 13 theater Monday night after the shootings. It was not believed to be "a random attempt at a mass casualty event," according to a news release.

Andre White, 22, of Cumberland County, died at 10:55 p.m. Monday night at York Hospital, about 40 minutes after the shooting.

One woman was transported to York Hospital and treated for her injuries.

