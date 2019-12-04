Buy Photo Signs supporting the service of Southwestern Regional Police appear along a road in Stoverstown Tuesday, March 19, 2019. In October, supervisors submitted their intent to abandon the service of the by the end of 2019, citing rising costs as the reason behind the departure. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Heidelberg Township voted Wednesday night to leave Southwestern Regional Police, the final municipality of four to drop the dissolving police agency.

The township's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a five-year contract with the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

"This dissolves the Southwestern department," said Tim Hansen, who sits on the Heidelberg board. "It's a tough decision. I have to come down to public safety, and that to me is response time."

The contract with Northern Regional will include 80 hours of service per week starting Jan 1.

More: Spring Grove council votes to join York Area Police

Heidelberg Township will pay $350,131 in police service next year, with no tax increase to residents.

This year the township paid $396,000 to Southwestern.

Members of Southwestern Regional Police's board have considered dissolving the department after its biggest financial contributor, North Codorus Township, voted earlier this year to leave the department in 2020 and contract with Northern Regional.

The cost to dissolve the department has not yet been determined. Southwestern's police board has not officially voted to disband the department, but it has taken steps to begin the process.

Northern York County Regional Police and York Area Regional Police have jockeyed for coverage contracts with Heidelberg Township, Manheim Township and Spring Grove.

Spring Grove is the only municipality of the four to choose York Area over Northern Regional. Manheim Township voted in October to contract with Northern Regional next year.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/12/04/heidelberg-twp-leave-southwestern-regional-police-chooses-northern-regional/2607647001/