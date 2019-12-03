Buy Photo York County lawmakers Reps. Kristin Phillips-Hill and Stan Taylor have requested a public meeting with Maryland-based contractor Cherry Hill Construction and PennDOT concerning delays and over-budget costs with the Mount Rose Avenue project. Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Drivers on Interstate 83 are expected to face slow or stopped traffic Thursday, as a contractor inspects roadwork between the Queen Street and Mount Rose exits (Exits 16 and 18).

Chester County-based J.D. Eckman, Inc., will conduct the inspections on both northbound and southbound lanes Thursday, Dec. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The company was awarded a $13.6 million contract last year to mill and resurface the area of the interstate through which 52,700 vehicles travel on a daily basis. New bridge joints and guardrails also were installed.

The project is slated to be completed by the end of the year.

