Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Drivers should expect slowdowns Thursday on I-83
Logan Hullinger, York Dispatch
Published 12:42 p.m. ET Dec. 3, 2019 | Updated 3:18 p.m. ET Dec. 3, 2019
Drivers on Interstate 83 are expected to face slow or stopped traffic Thursday, as a contractor inspects roadwork between the Queen Street and Mount Rose exits (Exits 16 and 18).
Chester County-based J.D. Eckman, Inc., will conduct the inspections on both northbound and southbound lanes Thursday, Dec. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The company was awarded a $13.6 million contract last year to mill and resurface the area of the interstate through which 52,700 vehicles travel on a daily basis. New bridge joints and guardrails also were installed.
The project is slated to be completed by the end of the year.
— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/12/03/drivers-should-expect-slowdowns-thursday-83/2596502001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments