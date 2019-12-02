Buy Photo With its landmark flag taken down Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, Gander Outdoors officially closes its West Manchester Township location. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Gander Outdoors in West Manchester Township has officially closed, weeks after the company CEO all but confirmed its days were numbered.

On Monday, Dec. 2, the building's glass doors were whited out and the store's massive American flag no longer sat atop its 80-foot-tall poll.

Neon signs offered an apology to the store's customers:

"It is with great regret that we announce the closing of Gander Outdoors of York, PA.," the signs read. "We have enjoyed serving our customers in the community and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by the closure of the store."

Buy Photo A "closing message" is posted on the doors of Gander Outdoors Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, officially announcing the closure of the sporting goods store. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Company officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In September, Camping World, Gander Outdoors' parent company, approved a plan to shift away from store locations "where the company does not have the ability or where it is not feasible to sell and/or service RVs." At the time, it estimated as many as 37 of its 156 stores would close.

In late October, a spokeswoman in the office of Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis told The York Dispatch the store at the 725 Town Center Drive location in West Manchester Township was not on the company's closure list.

However, within days, Lemonis himself told the Dispatch the company had not found a way to accommodate its RV business at the site near West Manchester Town Center.

Since then, Lemonis' office, along with managers at the location, have declined to confirm the store would be among those closing.

Buy Photo Visitors in the area of the West Manchester Town Center may notice giant splash of patriotic color in the sky. Gander Outdoors, an outdoor sports retailer, has installed a 130 foot flag pole on which a 40x80 foot American flag is flying. Gander Outdoors will have an official flag raising ceremony, Friday, August 11 at 9 .m. which will feature local military and law enforcement personnel to help raise colors. Sunday, July 29, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

In May 2017, Camping World acquired Gander Outdoors, which was formerly Gander Mountain.

The Gander Mountain store at the West Manchester Town Center closed in August 2017 but reopened as Gander Outdoors in April 2018.

Gander Outdoors is a retail chain that sells products and services for hunting, fishing, camping and other outdoor recreation, according to its website.

