Gander Outdoors in West Manchester Township has officially closed, weeks after the company CEO all but confirmed its days were numbered.

On Monday, Dec. 2, the building's glass doors were whited out and the store's massive American flag no longer sat atop its 80-foot-tall poll.

Neon signs offered an apology to the store's customers:

"It is with great regret that we announce the closing of Gander Outdoors of York, PA.," the signs read. "We have enjoyed serving our customers in the community and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by the closure of the store."

Company officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In September, Camping World, Gander Outdoors' parent company, approved a plan to shift away from store locations "where the company does not have the ability or where it is not feasible to sell and/or service RVs." At the time, it estimated as many as 37 of its 156 stores would close.

PHOTOS: Gander Outdoors signage installed
RPM Signs and Lighting employee Rusty Tylenda makes adjustments to the Gander Outdoors sign before it's lifted to its base at the West Manchester company site Wednesday, April 11, 2018. The former Gander Mountain is reopening under the new name in mid-April to late May. RPM is from Harrisburg. Bill Kalina photo
RPM Signs and Lighting employee Dan Sersch bolts the Gander Outdoors sign to its base at the West Manchester company site Wednesday, April 11, 2018. The former Gander Mountain is reopening under the new name in mid-April to late May. RPM is from Harrisburg. Bill Kalina photo
RPM Signs and Lighting employees hoist part of the Gander Outdoors sign on the side of the building at the West Manchester company site Wednesday, April 11, 2018. The former Gander Mountain is reopening under the new name in mid-April to late May. RPM is from Harrisburg. Bill Kalina photo
RPM Signs and Lighting employees deliver a power drill to eachother while installing the Gander Outdoors sign on the side of the building at the West Manchester company site Wednesday, April 11, 2018. The former Gander Mountain is reopening under the new name in mid-April to late May. RPM is from Harrisburg. Bill Kalina photo
RPM Signs and Lighting employees affix the Gander Outdoors sign on the side of the building at the West Manchester company site Wednesday, April 11, 2018. The former Gander Mountain is reopening under the new name in mid-April to late May. RPM is from Harrisburg. Bill Kalina photo
RPM Signs and Lighting install new signage at the Gander Outdoors at the West Manchester company site Wednesday, April 11, 2018. The former Gander Mountain is reopening under the new name in mid-April to late May. RPM is from Harrisburg. Bill Kalina photo
    In late October, a spokeswoman in the office of Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis told The York Dispatch the store at the 725 Town Center Drive location in West Manchester Township was not on the company's closure list.

    However, within days, Lemonis himself told the Dispatch the company had not found a way to accommodate its RV business at the site near West Manchester Town Center.

    Since then, Lemonis' office, along with managers at the location, have declined to confirm the store would be among those closing.

    In May 2017, Camping World acquired Gander Outdoors, which was formerly Gander Mountain. 

    The Gander Mountain store at the West Manchester Town Center closed in August 2017 but reopened as Gander Outdoors in April 2018.

    Gander Outdoors is a retail chain that sells products and services  for hunting, fishing, camping and other outdoor recreation, according to its website.

    — Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

