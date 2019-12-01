. (Photo: "John A. Pavoncello", "John A. Pavoncello - jpavoncell)

York and other central Pennsylvania counties are under a winter weather advisory through 7 p.m. Sunday.

The area can expect periods of freezing rain and sleet through early evening, mainly over higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

The service's advisory notes York County could see snow through this evening, resulting in possibly slippery road conditions.

Snow or showers could continue into Monday.

Mike Dangelo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, advised Pennsylvania motorists to take it slow

All told, less than an inch of snow is expected, and that should melt later as temperatures warm into the 40s Monday.

