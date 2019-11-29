CLOSE Safe & Sweet keto-friendly, sugar-free and gluten-free friendly bakery in Central Market. York Dispatch

For many with special dietary needs or preferences, finding treats isn’t easy. When Laura Small began her keto lifestyle in April 2018, she experienced difficulties as well — so she decided to make her own sweet snacks and baked goods.

The foods are keto-friendly, based on a diet that is high in fats and low in carbohydrates. They are gluten-free and sugar-free, sweetened with monk fruit or Stevia.

“I don’t do sugar, I don’t do grains, and there was nothing on the market that was catering to this need,” Small said. “I knew it wasn’t just a need for me, but for other people.”

Though not formally trained as a baker, Small was soon sharing her creations to help others enjoy treats — like cupcakes and cookies — while allowing them to be able to stick to their healthy lifestyle.

In September 2018, the Thomasville resident started marketing her goods as Safe & Sweet and moved into Central Market House last March.

Buy Photo Vanilla maple pecan keto cupcakes at Safe & Sweet at Central Market House in York City, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Along with the regular daily inventory, Safe & Sweet also fills custom orders and is taking pre-orders through Dec. 15 for the holidays. Small encourages people to reach out and is eager to accommodate individual dietary needs, including vegan and dairy-free options.

“If you’re allergic to almond flour, we can make it only with coconut flour,” she said.

Two hot lunch items of cheese pizza and hot crab pretzel also are offered at the stand, in addition to the packaged cookies, garlic knots, pizza crusts, cupcakes and pies.

Buy Photo First-time customer Catherine Lewis, of Manchester Township, examines a bag of garlic knots at Safe & Sweet, a gluten-free, sugar-free, keto-friendly bakery, at Central Market House in York City, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

First-time customer Catherine Lewis, of Manchester Township, stopped by the stand on Nov. 21.

"I have been doing keto for a while now, and I'm not a baker," she said. Lewis found Safe & Sweet on one of the Facebook keto blogs that she belongs to, and was excited to learn that the bakery was right here, locally, in York at Central Market.

“We’re willing to work with all types,” Small said. “So you can have your cake and eat it too.”

Buy Photo Owner Laura Small, right, offers suggestions for Barry Swope, of York City, as he selects treats for his sister to try at Safe & Sweet, a gluten-free, sugar-free, keto-friendly bakery, at Central Market House in York City, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and from 5 to 9 p.m. on First Fridays, in Central Market House in York City. For custom orders or more information, reach out on Facebook (@Safe&Sweet) or check out the website at: https://safensweetyork.com/.

