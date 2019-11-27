FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, people wait in line for a Best Buy store to open for a Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving Day, in Overland Park, Kan. On average, Americans plan to spend more than $550 on gifts for friends and loved ones this holiday season, according to a recent NerdWallet survey conducted by Harris Poll. But budgets are tight. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) (Photo: Charlie Riedel / AP)

This Black Friday, consumers can look forward to an array of deals offered by several companies in preparation for the holiday season.

In York County, several stores will be opening its doors early for shoppers:

Best Buy (2865 Concord Rd.): Open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Bed, Bath and Beyond (2845 Concord Rd.): Open from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 and from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

DSW (610 Town Center Drive): Open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Kohl's (200 Town Center Drive and 2600 Pleasant Valley Rd.): Open from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 and all 24-hours Friday, Nov. 29

Mattress Firm (2955 Concord Rd.): Open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Old Navy (351 Loucks Rd.): Open from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Target (2251 York Crossing Rd.): Open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Walmart (2801 E. Market St. and 1000 Town Center Drive): Open 24 hours

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

