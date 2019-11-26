Buy Photo York City's Christmas tree arrives on Continental Square from Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City has scheduled four of its 10 upcoming listening sessions to garner community input about its plan intended to lay out the city's priorities for the next two decades.

The public will be able to offer its input for the comprehensive plan in each of the hearings. The city has scheduled its first four hearings at the following dates and times, according to a Tuesday, Nov. 26, news release:

Monday, Dec. 2: From 6-7:30 p.m. at York Emporium, located at 343 W. Market St.

Tuesday, Dec. 3: From 6-7:30 p.m. at Crispus Attucks Gym, located at 605 S. Duke St.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 : From 6-7:30 p.m. at St Paul's Church, located at 25 W. Springettsbury Ave.

Thursday, Dec. 5: From 6-7:30 p.m at The Bond, located at 134 E. King St.

The city's comprehensive plan is drawn up every 20 years. It addresses a wide variety of topics, including population trends, housing and the local economy.

The city will soon release details on the following six meetings, according to the release.

