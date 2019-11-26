CLOSE Updated aerial tour of the Mount Rose Avenue - I 83 interchange construction John A. Pavoncello, York Dispatch

The Mount Rose Avenue interchange project on Interstate 83 is now expected to be finished two years late, according to an official at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The nearly $61 million project initially was scheduled to be finished in June 2018. But as of Tuesday, it was only 73% complete, said Dave Thompson, a spokesman for PennDOT.

Meanwhile, the state continued levying fines against the contractor, Maryland-based Cherry Hill Construction Inc., which now total approximately $6.6 million.

"The contractor is continuing work on this project and is obligated to complete the work as outlined in the contract," Thompson said.

More: EDITORIAL: Learning from the Mount Rose debacle

More: Mount Rose I-83 contractor facing new $14K daily penalty

The Mount Rose interchange project has drawn the ire of local officials and residents alike.

In November 2018, the state began penalizing Cherry Hill Construction for each day the project was overdue. It later levied an additional $14,000 daily penalty in July for missing the deadline to remove the reduced speed zone.

The project has left PennDOT with a lack of public support — it has contended the Mount Rose project issues are an outlier — as it continues onto other endeavors such as widening I-83.

Buy Photo New traffic patterns in the Mount Rose Avenue construction area are causing traffic woes, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Mount Rose project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020, according to PennDOT. The total fine amount will continue to grow until then.

Amid waning patience from the public, state lawmakers have said Cherry Hill Construction should no longer be considered a qualified bidder in the state of Pennsylvania.

However, bound by contract, the company will continue its work as a laundry list of yet-to-be-completed projects remain. Projects include construction on the middle section of I-83, reconstruction of the Mount Rose Avenue eastbound exit and ramp.

Those projects come on top of the necessary installation of new traffic signals, structure work, highway lighting and pavement markings.

Final resurfacing of all roadways is expected to begin next spring and carry into the summer.

Leonard White, field office coordinator for Cherry Hill Construction, did not respond to requests for comment.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/11/26/penndot-mount-rose-project-wont-finished-soon/4296868002/