Buy Photo Dottie Rohrbaugh, left, of Manchester Township pauses while shopping at the Delco Plaza Giant, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, to listen to a press conference announcing the return of Give Local York. Giant is a presenting sponsor in the fundraiser which will be held May 1, 2020. Rohrbaugh is a former employee of the United Way, which supports event. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Give Local York, an annual fundraising event supporting York County nonprofits, is hoping to get 10,000 individual donations in May 2020.

Local leaders and event organizers laid out the goal for the third annual giving event Monday, Nov. 25, at the Giant Food Store in West Manchester Township. The event has raised $4.5 million since its inception in 2018.

"Give Local York 2019 rocked York County on May 3 of this year when we came together to raise $3.2 million for 317 nonprofits," said Meagan Given, executive director of the White Rose Leadership Institute, the event's organizer. "And now, we're going to do it all over again."

The annual event encourages York County residents to donate money to local nonprofit organizations within a 24-hour time period. Next year's event will take place May 1, coinciding with York City's First Friday celebration.

Buy Photo Meagan Given, executive director of the White Rose Leadership Institute, listens as York Revolution President Eric Menzer speaks during a press conference announcing the return of Give Local York at the Delco Plaza Giant, Monday, Nov. 25 2019. Giant is a presenting sponsor for the fundraiser which will be held May 1, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Rather than setting a dollar amount goal as in the past two years, event organizers in 2020 will focus on garnering 10,000 individual donations with hopes to get as many York County residents as possible, Given said.

During this year's event, 8,777 individuals donated.

The 2020 event will bring some new additions to the table. Individuals can register to become a "fundraising champion" for a particular organization to spread the word about its efforts.

Businesses can also register as "business fundraisers" to encourage their employees and clients to support a particular nonprofit.

Nonprofits interested in registering for Give Local York can do so at www.givelocalyork.org.

