Yorkers expecting a rainy Sunday morning are waking up to a surprise, pre-Thanksgiving snow.

The National Weather Service says the snow will continue until late morning, and some higher elevations could see 1 to 2 inches by the time it's done.

Travel conditions should improve by late morning, according to the service.

Monday should be sunny, with a high near 54 and a low of about 35.

It gets better — the high Tuesday is expected to be 60 and Wednesday's high should be around 62, the weather service reports.

Expect a drop for Thanksgiving, though. Thursday's forecast calls for sunny skies and a high 48.

