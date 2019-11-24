A little bit of rain and sleet didn't stop a group of volunteers from partaking in one of York City's yearly holiday traditions.

The 18th annual Hanging of the Greens kicked off the holiday season as residents joined together to hang bouquets of greenery wrapped with red ribbon along light poles in downtown York City.

"The day started out a little questionable with the weather," said Elaine Bonneau, the director of Downtown Inc. "It turned out to be a nice celebration and a kickoff for the holiday season."

Volunteers arrived about 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, and didn't finish up until around noon.

Buy Photo The annual Hanging of the Greens in York City, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

About 150 garlands and 300 ribbons were provided for the event by Wagman Construction and Schaefer Flower Shop.

Other businesses and local organizations who volunteered included RKL, Royal Square Development & Construction and York College’s Young Alumni Council.

"It's always a really good way to get the community involved with volunteering," said Shannon Hamblin, the communications coordinator for Downtown Inc. "It makes downtown beautiful, so when people come visit they see all the festivities."

Though Hamblin said she was worried the weather would diminish the number of volunteers, a surprising number turned out to help hang greenery around the city.

Buy Photo Yana Warner, left, of New Cumberland, and Sherri Ierley, of East Berlin, work to secure greens and a bow to a lamp post in Continental Square during the annual Hanging of the Greens in York City, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The two were part of a group volunteering with York County Economic Alliance. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Residents and visitors can see the final results of the Hanging of the Greens at several key downtown areas, including on Market Street from Pershing Avenue to Duke Street, along George Street from Continental Square to North Street, on Cherry Lane and on Philadelphia Street between George and Beaver streets.

Bonneau said the annual event marks a special tradition as the start of the holiday season for York City.

Several other key events are coming up in York City, such as Small Business Saturday next weekend and the annual Light Up York.

The tree lighting ceremony will begin about 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Continental Square.

A tradition beginning in York City this December will be new vendors at York Central Market, 34 W. Philadelphia St., selling fresh wreaths and Christmas trees.

Bonneau said the annual Hanging of the Greens adds to the holiday excitement and continues a longstanding sign of the season for York City.

"It's become a really great holiday tradition. After all these years, people haven't gotten tired of this event," she added. "A few snowflakes made it special."

