Buy Photo The Yorktowne Hotel in York City, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Masonry work at the Yorktowne Hotel beginning next week will cause nearly two weeks of street and sidewalk closures.

The masonry work will take place from Monday, Nov. 25, to Friday, Dec. 6., according to a York County Industrial Development Authority news release. The right lane of traffic on Market Street will be closed each day from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Market Street sidewalk on the hotel's side of the street will also be closed during those same hours.

Separate renovations that began last weekend closed off the south lane of East Market Street between South George and South Duke streets until Wednesday.

