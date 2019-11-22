The Northern York Regional Police Department is searching for a man who police say committed an armed robbery at a Dover Township Turkey HIll (Photo: Northern York Regional Police)

The Northern York Regional Police Department is searching for a man who police say committed an armed robbery at a Turkey Hill in Dover Township.

Security footage from the store located at 2820 Carlisle Rd. shows that at 10:06 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, a black man robbed the store cashier at gunpoint after purchasing a pack of gum.

After also checking under the register and in the cashier's purse to see if there was more money, the suspect fled, police say. It is unknown whether he fled on foot or by vehicle.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with light colored eyes and a short goatee. He spoke with what was described as a Jamaican accent.

Those with any information should contact the police department at 717.292.3647, 717.467.TELL(8355), or by email at tips@nycrpd.org.

