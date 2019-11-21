PHOTOS: West York Police investigate shooting at Kingston apartments
    West York Police Department is searching for a woman who police say has impersonated a police officer in West York's Eberton neighborhood.

    The woman in question was seen wearing a police vest while wielding a firearm, according a department news release on Thursday, Nov. 21, which cited reports to 911 as well as social media.

    The woman has been described as black, roughly 5 feet tall with curly hair, in her late teens or early 20s and with braces on her teeth. 

    The woman was last seen wearing a tactical police vest over a red shirt, ripped jeans and a blue scarf covering her face. She allegedly had a pistol in a shoulder holster.

    Reports say the woman has been asking for individuals by name and shining flashlights in residents' homes.

    Anyone who believes they have seen the woman are asked to call 911, police said.

    — Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

