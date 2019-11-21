Buy Photo Kinsley Construction is restoring the former Western Maryland Railyard Freight Station on the corner of North George Street and the Codorus Creek. Wednesday, November 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Those traveling south into York City are expected to see a partially restored Western Maryland Railway Freight Office by spring 2020.

Kinsley Properties announced this month it would repair and renovate the 2,684 square-foot building, which was built in 1896 and has long sat vacant where North George Street intersects Codorus Creek. It is one of the few remaining buildings in the area that have been left untouched by repair.

"Buildings like the freight station are important to the fabric of the city," said Philip Given, the city's acting director of community and economic development. "They've stood for, in some cases, 100 years-plus."

The city's Historical Architectural Review board approved Kinsley's designs in September and will serve as a historic preservation consultant. HARB did not respond to multiple inquires for comment.

Buy Photo Kinsley Construction is restoring the former Western Maryland Railyard Freight Station on the corner of North George Street and the Codorus Creek. Wednesday, November 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The 2020 deadline is for exterior repairs. There is no timeline available for interior renovations, which cannot be started until the roof is replaced.

The freight building was last used as a transfer station for grain. It is unknown who the next tenant will be or what they will do with the property, according to Kinsley.

"The historic architecture in York is one of the city’s most valuable assets, said Tim Kinsley, the company's president. We must preserve gateway properties like the Western Maryland Railway building in our community for future generations and to tell York’s rich architectural history.”

